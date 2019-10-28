Bill Bradley

Service Information
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH
43302
(740)-387-9136
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
View Map
Obituary
Bill Bradley, age 77, of Marion and formerly of Cardington, OH, died peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family following a two year battle with cancer.

His family will greet friends from 11 am – 1 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Bill's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences with his family visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
