Bonnie L. Brown, age 92 of Cardington, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Community Care & Rehab Center in Marion.

She was born on January 28, 1928 in Metamora, Ohio to the late William & Gladys (Keefer) Iffland.

Bonnie was a 1946 graduate of Waldo High School. She went on to be a homemaker, raising three children and taking care of the house. Bonnie enjoyed getting out and walking, crocheting, reading, watching baseball, and OSU football. Her greatest joy and love were her grandchildren.

On April 6, 1947 in Marion, Bonnie married James B. Brown Sr. and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2007.

Survivors include a son, Dean (Linda) Brown of Cardington; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by two children, James B. Brown Jr. and Debbie Ferguson as well as a sister and two halfbrothers.

In accordance with Bonnie's wishes, no public services will be held, and a private family burial will take place in the Westfield Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bonnie or to express a condolence to the Brown family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
