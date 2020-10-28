Bradley Dean Pace, 65, passed on October 22, 2020, at his home in Ostrander, Ohio. Multiple communities across central Ohio have lost an amazing soul, as Brad cared for and helped others before himself on so many levels, as a son, coach, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He spoke only kind words wherever he went.

Brad was born August 1, 1955, to Dick and Dorotha (Stephens) Pace of Cardington, who preceded him in death. He was married for 22 years to Cathy (Price) Pace, she survives; as do their sons, Matthew Pace and Brent Pace, and grandchildren, Colton and Ellie Pace.

Brad worked for nearly a decade at Stahl in Cardington and made a 34-year career at Honda of America in Marysville, during which he made multiple trips to Japan and rose to the position of engineering coordinator. Brad coached multiple baseball teams, loved trivia of all kinds, and enjoyed bowling and softball.

He is survived by four siblings and their families: Dick (Maggie) Pace, Adam (Donna) Pace, Emily Pace; Bonnie (John) Tennant, Regina (Michael) Perry, Andy Brown; Mike (Angie) Pace, Samantha (Tom) Conley, Steven Pace; and, Sherri (Larry) Laisure, Alyssa Laisure and Josh Laisure.

Brad's celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross, 2111 Dane Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45207.