Brenda J. James, age 68, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, at Galion Pointe.

On December 12, 1951, Brenda was born in Shelby, Ohio, daughter Glenn P. Burky and the late Betty J. (Love) Burky. She graduated from Galion High School in the Class of 1970.

Brenda was a woman of faith and a loving homemaker. She enjoyed doing crafts, word searches, reading and taking care of her flowers and herbs. She loved her dog, Ginger, and liked going on car rides. On a few occasions, she also became quite the escape artist at Galion Pointe.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kelli (Leslie) Robbins of Lexington; step-son, Rex A. (Vicki) James of Marion; step-daughter, Dawn (Steven) Stoeckle of Seymour, TN; three grandchildren: David (Shelbie) Robbins of Mansfield, Stormee James of Galion, Danielle James of Galion; her father, Glenn P. Burky of Galion; and a brother, James P. Burky of Galion.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 44 years, Gilbert "Jesse" James, who passed away on January 22, 2015.

Private family services will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will take place at Bryn Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if so desired, may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 or at .

Brenda's family would like to express a heartfelt "Thank You" to the staff at Galion Pointe for all of the wonderful care they have provided to her the last five years.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Brenda's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.