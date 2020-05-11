Carl George Ackerman, 99, of Cardington passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home. Born March 12, 1921 in Marion County, son of Gottlob and Imo (Axthelm) Ackerman, Carl's siblings included Esther (Ackerman) Cobourn, Robert Ackerman, and Kenneth Ackerman. During childhood, he developed an interest in learning to fly airplanes, and after graduating from Cardington High School in 1939 entered the Army Air Corps, received training at Embry Riddle as a flight instructor and in preparation for service in the 509th Squadron. Carl served throughout the war in the 509th under Colonel Paul Tibetts. After the war he was employed by the Huber Company in Marion, Ohio and later by Fairfield Engineering. He married Lucille Heimlich on June 12, 1948 at St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall), where he was a lifelong member. He also served on Windfall's Council for many years and participated in the building of the current church in 1967. Carl loved bow hunting and began an arrow-making business, Black Dot Arrow Company, with family and friends. In his later years, Carl cut thousands of quilt squares for the Piecemakers of Windfall as well as St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cardington for Lutheran World Relief. Always ready with a good story and a quick wit, an avid gardener and nature lover, Carl retained his good humor and love of watching things grow to the very end of his life. Carl is survived by two daughters, Carol (Ackerman) Wahl and her husband Reverend Edward Wahl of Cardington, and Donna (Ackerman) McGinnis, wife of Richard McGinnis, also of Cardington. Carl also leaves behind five grandchildren, Brady Wahl of Somerville, Massachusetts, Emily Wahl and husband Eric Macey of Portland, Oregon, Morgan Wahl and wife Joy Harper of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Molly (McGinnis) Clinger and husband Matt of Ashley, and Mindy McGinnis of Cardington. Five great-grandchildren include Paige and Ryan Clinger, Marlo and Marnie Young and Augustine Harper Wahl. Carl is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Ackerman, and brothers-in-law Kenneth and Vernon Heimlich, numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Carl is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, and siblings, Robert Ackerman and Esther (Ackerman) Cobourn. Family was very important to Carl, he was a wonderful father and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. One of his favorite sayings was "People long for the good old days, but right now, these are the good old days!" Graveside services will occur on Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:00 AM at Windfall cemetery with Pastor Adam Sornchai officiating. We ask that anyone attending the Graveside Service please abide to the "Social Distancing" parameters set by CDC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion, Ohio or St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall). The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice for their many visits of love and encouragement. Those wishing to share a memory of Carl or to express a condolence to the Ackerman family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020.