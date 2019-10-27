Carol A. Studer, 81, of Galion, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield.

She was born May 10, 1938 in Marion County, Ohio and was the daughter of Clifford and Elizabeth (Moser) Harris. Carol is survived by her husband of 29 years, Donald J. Studer whom she married on September 15, 1990.

She graduated from Cardington High School in 1956 and worked as the office manager for EDCO in Mt. Gilead for over 30 years. Carol attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion and enjoyed playing Bridge, playing games with her grandchildren, baking Christmas cookies and wintering in Florida.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her children, Juli Harper of Columbus and James (Kelli) Fisher of Cardington; stepchildren, Debbra (Mike) Schultz of Chillicothe, Deana (Glenn) Guttenburg of New Washington, Sherry Johnson of Marysville, Jacquelyn (Daniel) Bik of Sarasota, Douglas Studer of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and Susan (Vainard) Spiess of New Washington; five grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 10 Step-great-grandchildren and a sister Rosie Auble of Ironton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Fisher, stepson, Michael Studer, son-in-law, Jeffrey Harper; three brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty Street, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Father Paul Farhbach officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in New Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.

