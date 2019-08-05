Carol J. Norris, age 93, of Mt. Gilead and a former Massillon resident died Saturday Aug 3, 2019 at Bennington Glenn. She was born June 29, 1926 in Deerfield, OH to the late James L. and Ellen R. (Bruey) Walters.

Carol was a homemaker and a member of the Cardington Baptist Temple. She was a fun-loving person, who enjoyed arranging Birthday and 4th of July parties at her apartment. Carol was a giving person, who loved children.

On May 20, 1958, Carol married Roy Norris and he preceded her in death.

Carol is survived by her nieces and nephews: Nancy Alspach of Chesterville, Lewis Walters of Shawnee, OK, Paula Piper of Mt. Gilead, Frank Walters of Mt. Gilead and James Walters of Harrisburg, PA.; Carol is also survived by a special friend Melvin Shirley.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers Paul, Robert and Francis Walters; a sister Eileen James; and a niece Janice Zeber.

Friends may call on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington. The service will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jay Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, OH.

Those wishing to share a memory of Carol or to express a condolence to the Norris/ Walters families may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.