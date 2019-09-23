Carol Long Courtney, 77, of Cardington, Ohio (formerly of Harmony, PA) went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 22, 2019.

Family visitation will be Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 4 PM at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) The funeral will follow at 4 PM with Pastor Nicholas Worden officiating. A private family burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are asked to consider Grace Baptist Church in Marion, OH, Heartbeat of Morrow County, or Hospice of Morrow County.

