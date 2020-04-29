Carolyn J. Carter, age 88, of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at the Avita Health System Galion Hospital.

On July 29, 1931, Carolyn was born in Findlay, OH, a daughter of the late Francis Hiram and Eva May (Reese) Hammond. She graduated from Edison High School in the Class of 1949.

Carolyn married Richard D. "Don" Carter on November 16, 1952, at the Mount Gilead Church of the Nazarene. They shared 63 wonderful years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on September 2, 2016.

A woman of faith, Carolyn and Don were first members of the Mt. Gilead Church of the Nazarene and later transferred their membership to the Galion Church of the Nazarene.

For 23 years, Carolyn drove school bus for the Northmor Local School District, from where she retired.

Carolyn's family meant the world to her. She especially enjoyed being with and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carolyn will be dearly missed by her two daughters: Barb Carmella of Hamilton, OH, Ruthy (Ron) Brown of Cardington; her son, Donald Lee Carter of Mount Gilead; six grandchildren: Rodney (Candice) Brown, Jodi (Tim) Dowdy, Shelby (Brandon) Rhodes, Kasey (Kate) Brown, Bradley (Sarah) Carmella, Colton Carter; seven great grandchildren: Rolly Brown, Decker Dowdy, Hadley Rhodes, Baylen Brown, Robert Carmella, Kristen Carmella, Rhett Carter; and a sister, Evelyn (Daten) Barnett of Mount Gilead.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings: Helen Higgins, Paul Hammond, Geraldine Whipple and Melvin Hammond.

Private family services will be held and officiated by Pastor T.J. McNew. She will be laid to rest in Iberia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Carolyn's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.