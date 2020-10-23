Chadwick B. "Chad" Casto, of Dayton, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on October 20, 2020 at the age of 51 after courageously battling ALS for 18 years.

Chad was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio to Garry and Sherry Casto on May 18, 1969. He went to Mount Gilead High School and then pursued his bachelor's degree in Urban Planning from the University of Cincinnati. At the time of his diagnosis, he was one semester away from receiving his MBA from Wright State University.

Chad met his wife, Lynda, at UC through Chi Alpha campus ministry where they both served as student leaders. They graduated in June of 1992 and were married the following month on July 25, 1992. His professional career was spent with the City of Dayton, first as a Principle Planner with the Department of Planning and Community Development then as the Budget Supervisor with the City of Dayton Fire Headquarters.

Chad was a proud father to his son Collin, 19 years old, and daughter Gabby, 17 years, both of whom he adored. In spite of his physical limitations, he had a very special relationship with each of them. He was quick to offer technology and mechanical advice to Collin, diagnosing car problems simply by listening to Collin's description and was generally right. He and Gabby spent time watching movies and he was always supportive of her theatre endeavors. Most importantly, he provided wisdom and was a godly example pointing them both to Christ.

Before their exceptional children came along, Chad and Lynda had the opportunity to travel abroad to Israel, Jordan, Yemen and Mexico as tourists and El Salvador as mission team leaders.

He knew no stranger and people were drawn to him because of his sense of humor, quick wit, intelligence and willingness to roll up his sleeves to help absolutely anyone in need. Determined not to let ALS define him but rather LIVE LIFE, he modeled that for his kids to do the same while thanking God for His blessings and provision.

Chad is preceded in death by his father, Garry Casto, mother-in-law, Janet Collins; father-in-law, Eugene Collins; brother-in-law, Robert Collins. He is survived by his wife Lynda, and children Collin and Gabrielle; mother, Sherry Casto; sister, Faith Kunze (Darroll), brothers Chris Casto (Michelle), and Aaron Casto (Carmen), sister-in-law, Pamela Saead, brothers-in-law, Timothy Collins and Joseph Collins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Living Word Church, 926 E. National Road, Vandalia, Ohio. Visitation is Sunday, October 25 from 3-6 pm with Celebration of Life Service on Monday, October 26 at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Word Church Dream Center in honor of Chad. He was passionate about making an impact on the lives of others and his legacy will continue with the people of Dayton.

Arrangements made by Marker and Heller Funeral Home.