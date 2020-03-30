Charles A. Benner, age 63, of Mt. Gilead died on Thursday March 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 30, 1956 in Mt Gilead, to the late John Benner and the late Elaine (Griffin) Keirns.

Chuck was a lifelong resident of Morrow County and a 1975 graduate of Mt. Gilead High School. His career began as a Dispatcher, and then advanced to the Deputy Sergeant, with the Morrow County Sheriff Dept. and was also with the Cardington Police Dept., during that time. He then worked for the Village of Mt. Gilead Street Dept., where he retired.

Several things that Chuck enjoyed were fishing at the Mt. Gilead State Lakes Park, Clear Fork Lake, Maumee River at Fremont, Lake Erie, or any pond that had a fish in it. He also liked to mushroom hunt, play golf, and use his metal detector looking for "treasures."

Chuck was a member of the Eagles FOE 630, AMVETS Post 87, and the VFW Post 8054. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patsy" Crawford; his children, Brandy Benner and Eddie Underwood of Galion, Chelsea (Jake) Manson of Galion, and Charles John "CJ" Benner of Marion; his grandchildren, Gage and Garrett, Rylan, Ryder, and Tripp; his sisters, Connie (Dan) Fricke and De Etta Scott (Mike Howard) both of Mt. Gilead; and cousins Shirley Kelly and Randy (Pat) Haldeman. his sister and brother in-laws, Diane and (Leo) Roof, Dale and Marsha Crawford, Mary Jane and (Keith) Levings, and Kay Crawford.

Chuck was proceeded in death by his parents (John and Elaine), his cousin, Bob Bebout, his in-laws Tom and Jane Crawford, his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Sherry Crawford.

A memorial service for Chuck is being planned for a later date and will be announced by the Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington. Memorial contributions may be gifted in honor of Chuck, to the Charles Benner Family.

To share memories of Chuck or to send a condolence to the Benner Family, please visit gompffh.com.