Charles Lantz Layton, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Columbus surrounded by family. He was born on December 21, 1939, to Thomas W. Layton and Harriet R. (Bowmar) Layton, both of whom preceded him in death.

Surviving Charles, and cherishing his memory, are his wife, Mary Layton; his sons, Charles L. (Liza) Layton II of Hamilton, Anthony W. (Angela) Layton of Lakewood, Daniel W. (Michelle) Layton of Mt. Gilead; his daughters, Dawn Salas (Gerald Wanschers) of Howard, Katherine (Ronald) Bowling of Marengo; his sisters, Nellie Salyers of Delaware, Shirley Johnson of Oklahoma City, OK; and 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.

Charles proudly served our country in the Navy from 1958 to 1962 – for which we are a forever grateful nation. He was self-employed in golf course construction and was very well received for his excellent work. Charles was active as a Free Mason and member of Sparrow Lodge. He was also a longtime and engaged member of the Golf Course Builders' Association of America. Charles has been described by his family as a man with a heart of gold – he would do anything for anyone. He was a jokester and had a fun loving sense of humor. Above all, he was a loving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and did so as much as he could.

A visitation for family only will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Olive Green Church of Christ in Christian Union (12800 Olive Green Rd., Sunbury, OH, 43074), where a memorial service for Charles will begin at 11am on Friday, December 4, 2020, that is open to family and friends. Interment will follow at Stark Cemetery in Sunbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' name are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Layton family. Memories of Charles and condolences may be posted at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.