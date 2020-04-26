Charles W. "Chuck" Starlin Sr., age 44, of Mount Gilead, passed away Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

On August 27, 1975, Chuck was born in Marion, OH, a son of Terri (Frost) Bayird and the late Robert Keller Starlin.

Over the years, Chuck loved working as a truck driver. He traveled through 48 states (all but Hawaii and Alaska) and also Mexico. He collected shot glasses from each place he would visit. He also liked driving the concrete mixer for Hensel Ready Mix.

Chuck absolutely loved the outdoors. You could always find him relaxing at a bonfire sipping on a Bud Light or just sitting out looking up at the stars. He also enjoyed fishing, derby cars and rough truck.

An outgoing man, Chuck was quite the story teller, especially after he got a few beers in him. He was always smiling and would constantly do random things just to make you smile too. He had a big heart and would help anybody in any way he possibly could. No matter what was going on in his life, he put helping others first.

Making memories is what Chuck lived for. He had a passion for going on road trips, taking a drive in the middle of nowhere just to get lost. He called that his "dotted line therapy."

Above anything else, Chuck adored his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was always there as a father and would do anything for his kids. Often times, he was the level-headed voice of reason they needed. Everyone that was close to Chuck was family. He was a cousin to some and a brother to so many.

He will be dearly missed by his three children: Chuck (Crystal Dye) Starlin II of Marion, Kayla (Kevin) Bowens of Mount Gilead, Christian (DeLaney Snyder) Starlin of Lexington; his grandchildren: Sophia, Leah and a baby Starlin on the way; his mother, Terri Bayird and step-father Jimmy "Pops" Rickman, Jr. of Mount Gilead; brother, Bob (Tabby) Starlin of Shelby; grandfather, Charles Frost of Mount Gilead; numerous nieces, nephews and so many others he helped raise as a father figure.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alona Starlin, and his grandmother, Twila Frost.

Chuck's family will hold memorial services at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist his family with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Chuck's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.