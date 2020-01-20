Charles "Chuck" William Hunt, 82, of Fredericktown, Ohio, peacefully passed away at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Chuck was born in Chesterville, Ohio to Robert and Cora (Hathaway) Hunt on October 31, 1937. He attended Chesterville Schools graduating with the class of 1955.

Chuck was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Anne (Fisher) Hunt, who died June 10, 2012. The two were married on June 7, 1957, enjoying 55 years of marriage.

In 1959, Chuck completed training in downtown Columbus to become a licensed barber quickly opening his own barber shop in Chesterville where he and Peggy, and their new son, Greg, lived. As his family grew in size with the births of Randy, Jason, and Joel, Chuck sought additional training and opened "Chuck's Marathon" in 1969 at Interstate 71 and SR 95 in Chesterville where he and Peggy served customers for more than 35 years.

Chuck made Fredericktown home for 50 years volunteering with community projects, coaching his sons' baseball teams, and serving on a parent school advisory committee. He was a member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church and Fredericktown Senior Citizens.

A lifelong hobbyist, Chuck began raising and showing Hackney ponies as a boy eventually using his winnings to buy his first car. One of his ponies, named Lookie Lookie, became a national champion winning the International Horse Show in Chicago, IL. He loved working with wood, building three homes by hand and spending most of his retirement in his wood shop building furniture, clocks, flag cases, pen and pencil sets, boxes, and more to give away as gifts.

Chuck was happiest spending time with friends and family recounting old stories and weighing in on current events. Since his wife passed away, Chuck made time every day to have coffee with friends at the BellStores in Fredericktown.

Mr. Hunt is survived by his sons Greg (Brenda) of Fredericktown, Ohio, Randy of Worthington, Ohio, Jason (Jennifer) of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Joel of Galloway, Ohio; brother Jim Hunt of Chesterville, three grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Besides his wife he was preceded in death by a great grandson Riley Mason Fannin.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Mike Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville.

Memorial contributions in Chuck's name may be made to the .

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder Funeral Home of Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Charles "Chuck" William Hunt.