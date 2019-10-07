Charlotte "Sheree" A. Graham, age 78 of Cardington, went to her heavenly home early Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on her family farm July 5, 1941 to the late Ralph and Mabel (Pinder) Wiseman.

On August 7, 1959, Sheree married Joseph Graham at the First Baptist Church in Mount Gilead. He survives in Cardington. Sheree is survived by her children: Michael (Lisa) Graham of Cardington, Patrick (Michele) Graham of Prospect, Susan (Greg) Perry of Cardington, John Graham of Wooster, and Joe (Susan) Graham of Galion; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Faye Brown; many brothers-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and many others who looked to them as parents, grand-parents and terrific friends.

Sheree served the community for years as a Real Estate Agent with her sister and niece. She also served as a preacher's wife alongside her husband witnessing, helping, and encouraging everyone she came in contact with. She was a beautiful singer in her younger years and was privileged to portray "Lida Rose" in the county bicentennial celebration in 1976. She worked hard for the Morrow County Republican Party as a Central Committee Woman for Westfield Township. In her healthy years she worked as a "Welcome Wagon Hostess" and sold monuments for Longstreth Memorials.

She loved kids and loved to entertain and bring joy to everyone. Often at Christmas she would dress up as Mrs. Santa Claus, and even Santa Clause just to hand out candy to children. She loved to tell stories and read. There was never a child who came to their house who did not learn about Jesus and the Little Brown Cocoa. She also liked games, often coming up with games for long car rides, like "I'm going to a place where there is a man and woman and 2 boys." She enjoyed card games, Yahtzee, and playing Scrabble with friends.

In addition to her parents, Sheree was preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Wiseman and 2 sisters, Norma and her husband Orrin Hildebrand and Donna "Vonnie" Hull and many extended family members and friends.

Friends may gather to celebrate her life on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM and on Friday from Noon until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington. Pastor Richard Pass will officiate, and Sheree's burial will follow in the Fulton Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to make a donation to the Graham family to assist with Sheree's expenses.

Those wishing to share a memory of Sheree or to express a condolence to the Graham family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.