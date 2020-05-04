Charlotte I. Geyer, age 101, of Edison and formerly of Mount Gilead, died peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her daughter's home with her loving family by her side following a brief illness. On January 26, 1919, Charlotte was born in Marengo, Ohio, the fourth of five children of the late Herman and Bessie (Venus) Hart. She graduated from Fredericktown High School in the class of 1937. Shortly following graduation, Charlotte was introduced to Melvin "Mell" Geyer, by her sister, Martha, while mushroom hunting. They were married soon thereafter on October 29, 1939, in the Trinity Methodist Church Parsonage. They shared thirty seven years of marriage, raising their three children: Tom, Pat, and Pam. Mell preceded her in death on March 22, 1977. In the early 1950's, Charlotte supported her husband, Mell, and brother-in-law, John, as they co-founded Geyers' Markets Inc., in Mount Gilead. Geyers' was a family affair, as everyone pitched in and helped wherever they were needed to grow the family business. Charlotte was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served as the treasurer of the Wesleyan Service Guild. She also was a member of the Morrow County Hospital Rainbow Twig, Seniors on Center, Wayside Garden Club, and she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. A snowbird, Charlotte wintered in Frost Proof, Florida, starting in 1966, with Mell. She continued visiting the same park every winter for over fifty years. She and Mell also loved going fishing together, taking many trips with their boat up to Lake Erie and the lakes of Canada. Always on the go, Charlotte was ready to go anywhere, any time. She was an avid card player, enjoying pinochle, euchre, and much more, with her favorite game being a playful duel at double solitaire. She also enjoyed reading, making crafts, and crocheting afghans, lap robes, and booties and hats for newborns. While Charlotte loved to travel, and did her fair share of it, the one place she loved to be more than anywhere else was on her back porch, looking at the pond, the peaceful hillside and the wildlife. She thought she had the best view in the whole world. Anyone who knew Charlotte couldn't help but to love her. She was so sweet and always smiling. She was well known for her unique sayings, and her yearly birthday and holiday cards always included something funny that made you laugh. Most important of all to Charlotte was her family, and she cherished every moment spent with them. She will be missed by her daughter, Pamela (Rodney) Clinger; daughter-in-law, Diane Geyer; nine grandchildren: Lori Geyer, Dennis (Melissa) Geyer, Craig (Karie) Staley, Pamela Staley, Adam (Kelly) Staley, Amanda (Bill) Forquer, Tony (Brenda) Nicholson, Tadd (Heather) Nicholson, and Rachel (Chad) Snyder; granddaughter-in-law, Teresa Staley; 19 great-grandchildren: Shelby and Garrett Geyer, Jason Bravo, Alissa (Mike) Carey, Kristin (Austin) Pettigrew, Alex Staley, Rebecca, Kimberly, and Nicole Staley, Wyatt Young, Ethan, Dawson and Reed Staley, Daniel Forquer, Cole Nicholson, Emma (fiancé Drew Waymire) Nicholson, Claire Nicholson, Caden Nicholson, and Charlie Snyder; two great-great-granddaughters: Ellie and Brooke Carey; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Geyer sisters-in-law who felt more like sisters to her. Including her husband and parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Geyer; daughter and son-in-law, Pat (Don) Staley; a grandson, Brent Staley; and four siblings: Charles Hart, Dorothy Elliott, Martha Zimmerman, and William Hart. Services celebrating Charlotte's life will be observed privately by family and friends due to Covid-19. Interment will be held in Rivercliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338, or Friends of the Mount Gilead Fire Department, 1 Municipal Building Dr., Mount Gilead, OH 43338. Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Charlotte's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.