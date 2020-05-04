I had to thank God for Charlotte's graduation day knowing that she would have an eternal home to go to and loved ones to see again. I knew Charlotte as a member of Trinity UMC, but when our Sames and Cook study group met weekly, year after year, I really got to know what a wonderful person she has been. Thanks to Pam & Rod (and others) for taking good care of her. I pray that the Holy Spirit, the Comforter will love and comfort all of you. Love, Wilma Hayes

