Chris S. Sagar, age 48 of Marengo passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his family following 17-month courageous battle against Glioblastoma.

He was born in Mt. Gilead on November 26, 1970. Chris graduated from Highland High School in 1989, where he was a 4 year letterman in football Owning the #34 jersey, he was awarded All-State Honors as a defensive back and a place in the Highland High School Hall of Fame.

At a young age, he bonded with his sweetheart: Laurie Sanders. A storybook beginning as football player and cheerleader, they shared a treasured bond for 30 years, thru thick and thin. She was his pride and joy.

He worked as a bridge inspector for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A strong believer, he grew up in the Harmony Baptist Church. His motto was "Be a leader and not a follower". An avid Michigan Fan, Chris also enjoyed a passion for football and baseball in his younger years as well as golfing and bow hunting deer.

First and foremost he was a father and husband, his wife and girls mattered most in his life. He was strong willed and fiercely loyal, someone to be proud of as described by his mother. Handsome, he was meticulous about his appearance. Considered the go to person amongst his circle of friends at times he was hard headed and a true talker who always had the last word. Prompt and helpful, he will be remembered for his loving and kind ways.

He was his daughter's biggest fan; he also treasured a special relationship with his brother. May we all honor Chris's advice to all of us: "Live life to the fullest."

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife; Laurie, daughters: Samantha "Sammie" and Cassady, mother and step-father Linda (Lewis) and Don Blair, brother Tracy (Denise) Sagar, nephews Seth and Zachary Sagar all of Marengo, as well as a host of special friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Leonard Sagar in 2014 and his grandparents.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, SR's 3 at 61, Sunbury, where services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Marengo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Morrow Bible Church, 423 Co Rd 204, Centerburg, Ohio 43011.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com