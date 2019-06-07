On June 3, 2019 Clara Corrine Porter, the matriarch of our family, died at her great-granddaughter's home in Renton, Washington surrounded by family. Clara was born February 20, 1924 in Larned, KS. She was one of 10 children.

Clara was introduced to Jack by her future father-in-law in California where she was a Rosie the Riveter and he was a sailor in the US Navy during the war. They shared 67 years together. They raised their family in Ohio and moved to California to enjoy retirement, only moving to Washington in 2019.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jack Porter and one son, Richard Porter. Clara is survived by 4 children; June and Richard Barkett of Bellevue, WA, Michael and Kim Porter of Mt. Gilead, OH, Sharon and Kevin Weir of Redmond, WA, and Patrick and Sandy Porter of Olathe KS, as well as daughter in law, Rita Porter of Canton, MI. Nine grandchildren, 7 great- grandchildren and 1 great- great- granddaughter were blessed to have Clara in their lives. She leaves 2 sisters behind.

Clara had her own special way of simplifying life and treating everyone as she would like to be treated. This included her family, friends, customers, tenants, and co-workers. This is what made Clara the extraordinary person who was loved by so many.

Many of you will remember her from Porter's Frozen Custard and Porter's Family Restaurant. She was always in the back whipping something delicious. She will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Mt. Gilead.