Clifford E. Kincaid, age 86 of Cardington, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Community Nursing Care in Marion. He was born on June 6, 1933 to the late Daniel and Airetta (Stoner) Kincaid.

Clifford was a factory worker for Eaton Manufacturing. He served honorably in the United State Army. Clifford enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and hunting.

On April 10, 1951, Clifford married Edith Kelly in Greenup, KY; and she preceded him in death on January 14, 2005.

Clifford is survived by his children: Anna Snyder, Clifford (Lea) Kincaid both of Cardington and Robert (Laurie) Kincaid of CA; siblings: Fred (Carol) Kincaid of Cardington, Clarence "Shorty" (Ann) Kincaid of Marion, Lola Elzey of Mount Gilead, Kathryn Reed, John (Jane) Kincaid both of Marion, and Elsie Deckling of Cardington; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife and parents, Clifford was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Eldon, Roger and Kenneth Kincaid.

Friends may call on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. with calling 1 hour prior to service. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery with full military honors.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Those wishing to share a memory of Clifford or to express a condolence to the Kincaid family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.