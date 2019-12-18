LEXINGTON: Cloyd T. Huvler, age 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 16, 2019.

He was born February 16, 1932 to parents James F. and Helen A. (McFarland) Huvler. On December 15, 1950, he married Myrle Terman. Together, they shared 64 wonderful years of marriage and raised five children.

A lifelong area resident, for 33 years, Cloyd worked as a forklift operator for General Motors. He retired in 1990.

A faithful member of Steam Corners United Methodist Church, Cloyd also enjoyed participating with the Good Sam Club, and was a social member of the in Ontario. He was a 60-year member of the Jugs Corner Grange and served on the Morrow County Senior Fair Board.

Cloyd was most comfortable outdoors. He enjoyed camping, gardening and farming. For 60 years, Cloyd raised registered sheep participating in state and national shows throughout the nation. He even raised several national champions! Cloyd also appreciated the craftsmanship of classic cars.

Always a family-man first, Cloyd loved and supported his children and grandchildren, never missing a sporting or school event. He always looked forward to the annual Huvler family campout each Memorial Day weekend.

He is survived by his five children & their spouses: Pastor Millissa Hartson of Lexington, Dale & Kyle Huvler of Lexington, Tom & Karen Huvler of Lexington, Brenda & Dave Thompson of Ontario, and Sarah & Barth Burgett of Fredericktown; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters Shirley Williams of Lexington, and Linda Dye of Mt. Gilead; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Myrle; son-in-law Michael Hartson; siblings Eugene Huvler, Miriam Ball, Ray Huvler, Betty Huvler, and an infant sister Dorothy Huvler.

His family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring his life will follow at 7 p.m. Pastor Dave Smith will officiate and although no graveside service will be held, Cloyd will be buried in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory to Steam Corners United Methodist Church may be made at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Cloyd's family and encourage you to share a message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.