Constance "Connee" A. Henry, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 24th at the home of her son in Marysville following some months of failing health surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 10, 1932 on Long Island, New York, in the seaport town of Port Washington, she was the daughter of Cyril and Molly White. She was preceded in death by her parents and a precious granddaughter, Laura.

Constance was a graduate of Port Washington High School and attended Adelphi College on a full music scholarship, later graduating from New York's Katherine Gibbs Business School as well as the Barbizon School for Models. She appeared in magazines and catalogs as a side interest while working in New York City as a secretary to a TV director in the early days of television. In addition, Constance was an accomplished violinist, performing at weddings and later with the Teaneck New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. A former member of Peace United Methodist Church of Christ In Galion, she had strong convictions in her faith.

Surviving her are her three children, Clifford (Carol) Collins of Marysville, Pamela (Fred) Fawley of Perrysville (formerly Pamela Ingram), and Scott Collins of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, Candace, Jessica, Victor, Ivy, Rosetta, Christine, Catherine, Cheryl, Charles, Andrew, and Brian; 20 great grandchildren; a brother Victor White of Naples, Florida; and a cousin Patricia Nicholson of Columbus; and former daughter-in-law, Linda Collins of Gahanna.

A service to Celebrate her life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday at the Ingram Funeral Home, 975 N Maple St., Marysville with Revs. Nate Conrad and Larry Cawley officiating. Social distancing will be practiced and masks required.

Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at ingramfuneralservice.com.