Constance "Connie" Price, 80, of Delaware passed away peacefully around her family Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.

She was born August 21, 1939 in Masontown, West Virginia to the late Kenneth and Carrie (Warnick) Cummings.

At age 14, Connie moved to Ohio to attend Mount Vernon Academy, where she graduated in 1957. She attended Eastside Mission Church in Delaware and she enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. She also enjoyed reading books, taking trips to Amish country, listening to music and playing music on her organ, traveling to West Virginia to visit family, knitting and crocheting. She loved the outdoors and sitting on her front porch swing overlooking nature. Always a hard worker, she even cut her own firewood. She was a tough woman who never gave up, right up until the very end.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Kenneth (Sabrina) Price, Annette (Mark) Smith, Barbara Price Galvan, all of Columbus and Rob (Krystal) Price of Delaware; 5 grandchildren, Melinda, Elizabeth, Brent, Kassidy, and Adon; many great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl Cummings and Jimmy Cummings of West Virginia; sisters, Carolyn (John) Taylor of West Virginia and Donna Jean Starling of Valdosta, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her canine companion Buttons.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert E. Price and her sister Nancy Pyles.

Services celebrating Connie's life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware, with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Contributions in Connie's memory may be made to The Palliative Care Unit on the 7th floor at Riverside Methodist Hospital or to the Eastside Mission Church Building Fund.

