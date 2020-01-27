Constance R. Levings

Constance R. Levings, age 77 of Morengo, died at her residence on Jan. 22, 2020. She was born Dec. 22, 1942 in Bedford Heights to the late Forast and Josephine (Tewksbury) Ritchea.

Surviving is a daughter Kris (Randy) Young, grandchildren Andrew "Nathan" (Tara) Young and children and Alexander "Nick" Young and Sara Roach. She is survived by 3 brothers and a sister. Preceding her in death is her husband Francis Levings and 2 brothers.

Mrs. Levings was in the clerical business. She was member of Believers Assembly, Delaware. She enjoyed travel, she loved her family and dogs. She will be sadly missed.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
