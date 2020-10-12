1/2
Dallas A. Kinder Jr.
Dallas A. Kinder Jr., age 77, of Cardington, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home. He was born on February 5, 1943 to the late Marcella (Perdue) Nicholson and Marion Nicholson.

Dallas attended Pleasant View High School. He was a co-owner of Central Masonry then went on to be the owner of D A Kinder Masonry.

Dallas raced in Nascar when Nascar was just beginning. He raced at Columbus Motor Speedway and Spanaway Speedway in Seattle, Washington. Dallas loved riding his Harley. He was an honorary member of the 504th Military Battalion Dragon Fighters. Dallas enjoyed working on cars, and was always able to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

On December 31, 2000, Dallas married Cindy Lathrop in Delaware, Ohio who survives in Cardington.

In addition to his wife, Dallas is survived by 3 daughters: Donna Kinder of Columbus, Sherry (Barry Lewis) Kinder of Columbus, Kimberley Kinder of Grove City; a son, William Kinder of Cardington; 3 step-daughters: Melody Alatorre of Mashpee, MA, Angela Alatorre of Delaware, and Constance (Dylan) Griswold of St. Petersburg, FL; a brother, Eddie Nicholson of Marengo; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 nieces: Candy Gale and Shelby Webb, as well as many significant friends and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Dallas was preceded in death by a son, Dallas "Scott" Kinder III and a sister, Marzetta Chafin.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Service, 440 Center Street, Cardington. The funeral service will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Gompf Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Marengo Cemetery after his final ride in procession with his fellow Harley Riders.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the American Lung Association, 5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, OH 43016

Those wishing to share a memory of Dallas or to express a condolence to the Kinder family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
