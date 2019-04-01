Dane Eric Strait, age 47, of Mount Gilead, passed away early Friday morning, March 29, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Dane's family will greet friends from 1 -3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 North Main Street, Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will take place there at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist his family with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Dane's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.