Danny Joe Bennett, age 66 of Marion, passed away due to complications after a brief bout with cancer on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence.

Dan entered into this world on February 24, 1953 to the late Neil and Regina (Levings) Bennett, Sr. in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. On November 22, 1986 in Ashley, Ohio, he married Sheila Thorpe.

Dan loved to go fishing and camping. He enjoyed traveling and stopping off at flea markets along the way. His favorite pastime was to spend time with family and friends. Dan will truly be missed by family and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: George and Dickie Bennett.

Those who will cherish his memories include his wife: Sheila Bennett; his children: Katie (Michael) Gibbs, Ryan (Hannah) Bennett and Jackie Bennett; his sisters: Nancy Ray, Judy (Art) Davis and Shirly Henson; his brothers: Neil Bennett, Jr. and Gary Bennett; his grandchildren (Carter Gibbs, Taylor and Ashley Bennett) and many family and friends.

Family and friends may come to honor Dan's life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 starting at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Marion Cemetery.

Donations may be given in Dan's memory to either the or . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.