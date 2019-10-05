David Andrew Williams, age 78, of Bellville, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous six year battle with cancer.

On May 18, 1941, Dave was born in Mansfield, Ohio, the third of four children of the late Paul Revere and Alma Gay (Crowe) Williams. He attended Bellville High School.

While attending high school, Dave met the love of his life, Peggy Roper, at the Lexington Festival. They were married on May 26, 1962, and have cherished their fifty seven years together.

For thirty two years, Dave worked at Empire Detroit Steel in Mansfield until his retirement in 1991, at age 50. He also was a proud member of the USW169.

A man of faith, Dave was an active member of the Waterford Church of Christ. He also was instrumental in helping to build both the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ and the Pines Christian Church. They also were involved in 4H at the Morrow County Fair, with the Triple R Bar.

The ultimate handyman, Dave was never afraid to take on any project. He was a tireless worker who could tackle the most difficult projects, doing so mostly by himself.

An early bird, Dave loved to wake up at 4 am to walk two miles to start every day. He has walked every day he could for forty plus years.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Peggy Williams of Bellville; three children: Dan (Linda) Williams of Lexington, OH, Cherie (Jeff) Culler of Butler, OH, Tammy (Mike) Wilgus of Bellville, OH; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers: Harvey (Joyce) Williams of Mansfield, OH, and Frank (Florence) Williams of Florence, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Paulette Williams.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held Wednesday Oct. 9 2019 at Dave's favorite place in the world, his home, 7527 Twp. Rd. 87 Bellville, OH. His family will greet friends from 12noon to 2 pm, with a service of celebration starting at 2 pm, with Minister Joel Cassetto officiating from the Waterford Church of Christ. A picnic and sharing of memories will continue following his services at the house.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Dave's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.