David King Sayers

David King Sayers, age 72, of Marion, and formerly of Edison, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home following a battle with cancer.

His family will greet friends from 6 – 8 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10 am on Saturday, with Pastor Don Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Worden Cemetery in Edison.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve David's family. To read his obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
