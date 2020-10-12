David Noah Shoaf, age 80, of Mount Gilead, passed away at his home, Sunday, October 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

On July 29, 1940, David was born in Delaware, Ohio, a son of the late Paul Lowell and Daisy Adele (Milligan) Shoaf. He graduated from Edison High School in the Class of 1958.

David married Patricia Ann Myers on December 27, 1968. They shared over 45 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death on March 22, 2014.

For 35 years, David worked in production for Whirlpool in Marion, from where he retired in 1999.

He was a member of the Sons of AMVETS Post 87 and the VFW Auxiliary Post 8054. He enjoyed having coffee with the group of guys at McDonalds where they would gossip and try to solve the world's problems. Many of his friends referred to him as "Walter."

David loved watching the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR.

Most of all, David cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

David will be dearly missed by his three children: Debra (Terry) Redick, Dennis (Karen) Shoaf, Kimberly (Rich Hass) Dodge, all of Mount Gilead; three grandchildren: Melissa (Thomas) Redick Kelly of Grove City, David (Andrea) Shoaf of Marion, Chelsee (James) Shoaf Glass of San Antonio, TX; five great grandchildren: Ellie Rinehart, Temperence Shoaf, Arya and Anistyn Glass, Cayden Dodge; five brothers: Allen (Dorothy) Shoaf of Crestview, FL, Kenneth (Annette) Shoaf of Montogomery, AL, Robert (Sandra) Shoaf Mansfield, Floyd (Peggy) Shoaf of Ridgecrest, CA, Jerry (Judy) Lee of Tarpon Springs, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two granddaughters: Racine Dodge Kollar and Michelle Reynolds Rinehart.

David's family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will begin at 12:30 p.m. with his nephew, Mark Shoaf, officiating. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County.