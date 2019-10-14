David O. Gwinn, Born 9-7-1942, passed away peacefully 9-16-19 at home in North Port, FL.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his four children, David L. (wife Tracey), Patricia, Jennifer, Kathleen, and eight grandchildren.

David O. was a Vietnam veteran and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for acts of heroism on January 2, 1963, near Ap Bac, Republic of Vietnam and the Air Medal for Combat support of ground forces from October 17, 1962 through November 13, 1962.

David moved his family to Marengo in the early 70s and worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Morrow County. David will be laid to rest with his loving grandparents, George & Lottie Budd and his Mother, MaryJayne Gwinn.

Services will be held November 1st, 2019 at Noon at Sunbury Memorial Park, W. Cherry St, Sunbury, OH 43074.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. Rest in peace Dad.