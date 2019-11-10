Delmer W. Keen, age 74, of Mount Gilead, passed away Friday afternoon, November 8, 2019, at the Woodside Village Care Center.

On November 16, 1944, Delmer was born in Buchanan County, Virginia, a son of the late Elzie H. and Gracie I. (Looney) Keen. As a family, they moved to Mount Gilead in 1945.

For most of his life, Delmer worked for Whetstone Industries in Mount Gilead. He mainly worked in production and the senior center. If you asked him what he did at work that day his response was always "worked on newspapers." He loved the lifelong relationships he developed with so many at Whetstone, and enjoyed all of the outings and activities they did together, especially going bowling.

A man of faith, Delmer enjoyed worshiping at the Pulaskiville Community Bible Church.

Delmer was an avid Ohio State University Buckeye fan. Every time he saw something red he would excitedly say "Ohio State!" He had quite a collection of diecast cars and stuffed animals, which he referred to as his "little babies." He also liked working on his wheelbarrows and customizing them to his liking.

Delmer enjoyed going out to different stores, having a meal at McDonalds and stopping at the Duke station for coffee. He enjoyed being out and about so he could say hi to everyone and shake your hand. He was extremely outgoing and certainly never met a stranger. There weren't too many people in Morrow County who didn't know who Delmer was. He even liked to run up to Amish gentleman and tug on their beards.

Delmer spent many years living with his brother Lundy. They were inseparable and liked going places together or sitting on their porch and watch people go by. When Lundy passed away, a big part of Delmer went with him.

Delmer will be dearly missed by his two brothers: Elmer W. (Lillie) Keen of Mount Gilead, Clarence A. (Paula Kerfoot) Keen of Mansfield; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends at Whetstone Industries and across Morrow County.

In addition to his parents, Delmer was preceded in death by two brothers: Claude C. and Lundy D. Keen; his sister, Myrtia W. Keen; and his sister-in-law, Pamela Keen.

His family will greet friends from 1 – 3 and 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will also be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, with Pastor Martin Spearman officiating. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice Foundation (formerly Kindred Hospice Foundation), 1199 Delaware Ave., Suite 102A, Marion, OH 43302.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice Foundation (formerly Kindred Hospice Foundation), 1199 Delaware Ave., Suite 102A, Marion, OH 43302.