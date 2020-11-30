On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Deloras Newsom, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 82. Deloras "Mammy." was born in Elkhorn City, KY on January 31, 1938 to the late Joe and Amie Coleman.

Deloras was married to the love of her life on May 13, 1960 and was blessed to enjoy 60 years of marriage to JR Newsom. On July 13, 1967, they welcomed the joy of their lives, their only child, Janet into this world. Together they ran Newsom's Auto Center in Cardington OH for nearly 50 years.

Mammy became Mammy on July 20, 1994 when her only grandchild was born, Kianna Sedlacek.

Mammy doted on her and devoted her life to caring for her. Deloras accepted Christ in 1983 and regularly attended church. Mammy was faithful to her family, friends and her faith. Mammy taught everyone she knew how to love and to do so unconditionally.

Deloras is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Amie, her sister Betty Robinson, and her brothers Roger and Bill Coleman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband JR of Cardington, her daughter Janet (Rick) Sedlacek, of Cardington, her granddaughter Kianna Sedlacek of White Pine TN, her sisters Glenia Mullins, Floetta Coleman, Patricia (Nolan) Coleman, her brothers Larry (Sue) Coleman, Leonard Coleman and many family members and neighbors.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday December 2nd, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, starting at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Deloras's son-in-law Rick Sedlacek officiating. The burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery following service.

Memorial contributions in Deloras's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43215

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Deloras or to express a condolence to the Newsom family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.