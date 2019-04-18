Don R. Galleher, age 87, of Mount Gilead, was received into the Lord's arms Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019, while at his home surrounded by his loving family.

On April 12, 1932, Don was born in Mount Gilead to the late Chester and Eva "Geraldine" (Neff) Galleher. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School with the class of 1950 and later went on to get his Bachelors of Science in Dairy Science from The Ohio State University.

In 1952, on July 27, Don married the love of his life, Bonny L. Geyer at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

During college Don participated in ROTC and then served as an officer in the United States Army. He was deployed overseas just after the Korean War to assist in the U.S. led rebuilding efforts.

Don was a lifelong farmer. Don also enjoyed sharing his knowledge of farming and dedicated 25 years to teaching Vocational Agriculture at Mount Gilead and then Buckeye Valley. After retiring from full time teaching, Don would continue to help develop young minds as a substitute teacher at Mount Gilead.

With a heart for serving, Don loved to give back to the community. He was an FFA Advisor and member of the Farm Bureau. Don was also a superintendent for the Ohio State Fair Junior Division in the swine and sheep barns. Don was especially fond of showing his vegetables at the Morrow County Fair.

A man of deep faith, Don served his Lord and Savior at The Pines Christian Church. If the church doors were open, Don was there to minister to the needs of the church. Over the years Don served as an elder, youth leader, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and was the sunday school superintendent.

When Don wasn't tending to the needs of the church, farm, or his family, he could be found in his garden or cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. With a love only a grandpa could give, Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and often attended their various sporting or theater events. He and Bonny also shared many road trips with Roxie and Donald Fry as they drove all over the eastern side of the U.S. and for 10 years wintered in Florida together.

Don will be dearly missed by his wife, Bonny; children: Michael (Karen) Galleher, Betsy (Jim) Anderson, and Barbara (Joseph) Wallenfelsz; grandchildren: Melinda Galleher, Kerry (Kevin) Ruhl, Jared Anderson, Seth (Hannah) Anderson, Joseph (Carla) Wallenfelsz, and Nathan (Nicole) Wallenfelsz; great grandchildren: Kayla, Nolan, Ainsley, and Jackson Wallenfelsz, and Caleb and Logan Ruhl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister: Peggy Sue Cranston.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 AM, at The Pines Christian Church, with Dr. Jeff Collins officiating.( 6775 US-42, Mt Gilead, OH 43338) Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Don's memory to The Pines Christian Church and/or Hospice of Morrow County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Don's memory to The Pines Christian Church and/or Hospice of Morrow County.