Donald E. Patten, age 74 of Marengo, died Thursday, May 7, 2019 at Presidential Center in Marion. He was born September 9, 1944 in Galion, to the late Francis and Pauline (Phelps) Patten.

Donald was a 1964 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School. After High School Donald would go onto serve his Country Honorably in the United States Navy. Donald would work as a machinist, welder and maintenance man at HPM for 47 years before retiring.

He enjoyed tractor pulls and antique tractors. Donald was a tinkerer, working on cars and doing some locksmith work. He loved traveling around with his dog Ginger.

On March 14, 1964, Donald married Dolly (Daugherty) at the Great Lakes Naval Station. Dolly preceded Donald in death.

Donald is survived by a stepson, Robert Martin of Pittsburg, CA.; three sisters Betty Tucker of Fulton, Judy Lucas of Marion, and Joan Jones of Cardington; grandchildren, Amy Clark, Teresa Taylor, Bobby Martin, Billy Martin, and Tarra Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington, OH 43315. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00am. Following the service burial with full military honors will take place in Fulton Cemetery.

