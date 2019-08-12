Donald J. "Don" Lockwood, age 81, of Delaware, beloved minister, coach, teacher and celebrant has "fought the good fight." He has "finished the race." He has "kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Arbors of Delaware.

On April 15, 1938, Don was born in Keystone, Indiana of the late James E. and Esther E. (Addington) Lockwood. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1956. He furthered his education at Manchester College earning his Bachelors of Science Degree in Education in 1960.

For the next thirty two years of Don's life, he dedicated himself to the betterment of high school students, inspiring them as a health education teacher, golf and basketball coach. He taught at five high schools and one college, beginning at Monroe Central High School in Farmland, Indiana. From there, he moved to Ohio, working at Grover Hill High School and Holgate High School, during which time he earned his Master's Degree in Health Education from Ball State University in 1967. After three years at Indian Lake High School , Don found his new home in Delaware, at Delaware Hayes High School (74-92). Lastly, he served at the Ohio Wesleyan University as their golf coach and assistant basketball coach (92-96). He also enjoyed working as a football official (71-86).

Don was drawn to a fellow member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Marlene (Stoner) Rader. He quickly realized he found the love of his life, and they were married on July 21, 1979, there at the church. They have cherished their 40 years together, and have been by each other's side every step of the way.

Throughout Don's life, he always knew he wanted to be a teacher and coach, and he knew he wanted to go into ministry. In 1996, after his time at Ohio Wesleyan, he saw his opportunity, starting seminary school at the Methodist Theological School in Delaware. His first placement was at the Layland UMC and Blissfield UMC. He then found his second home and a loving congregation, at the Edison United Methodist Church, where he pastored until his official retirement in 2010.

He felt called to become the first Celebrant for Snyder Funeral Homes, in Delaware, Morrow and Marion Counties. He embraced his role as a Celebrant, designing services for families loved one's that were deeply personal and unique, reflecting the life-style and character of their loved one.

Since 1974, Don was a faithful member of the Grace United Methodist Church. Starting in 2014, he also enjoyed attending the Grace Baptist Church. Don served on numerous clubs and organizations throughout his life.

He was an avid golfer most often playing at Mill Creek Golf Course in Ostrander, where he has been a member since 1974 and an honorary member since 1992 for his time coaching at Delaware Hayes. In 2005, he was honored to have been inducted in the Delaware Hayes Athletic Hall of Fame. He was proud to have won the senior championship at Mill Creek in 2010, 2011, and 2012. He also loved playing basketball, once making 252 free throws in a row.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Marlene Lockwood of Delaware; eight children: Douglas (Annie) Lockwood of Powell, Donita Barbola of Oshkosh, WI, Donelle Judy of Cynthiana, KY, Stanley Rader of Delaware, Pam Ruthig of Delaware, Mark Rader of Sunbury, Bret (Jennifer) Rader of Hartwell, GA, and Melody (Roy) Cain of Moriarty, NM; fifteen grandchildren: Trevor (Jessica) Lockwood, Jason and Erin Lockwood, Thomas, Charles, and Janetta Barbola, Madelyn (Zachary)Royce, Joseph Rader, Cory (Jim) Rausch, Bernard "BJ", and Michel Rader, Jack and Scott Rader, and Derek Searles; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and countless dear friends.

He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Bill Barbola, daughter-in-law, Lori DeMatteis Rader; and sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Wayne Harnish.

His family will greet friends from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr at W. William St. (SR 36W), Delaware. Services celebrating his life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, at the Funeral Center, with Pastor John Herdman officiating. Entombment will follow in Kingwood Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Christians United for Israel, P.O. Box 1307, San Antonio, TX 78295-1307, or to Grace Baptist Church, 3744 SR 37, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

For his complete obituary or to share a condolence please visit: www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.