Donna J. (Ball) Bremigan, age 86, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at Morrow Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on May 9, 1933, in Mount Lebanon, PA, to the late James and Sarah (Barret) Ball. Donna received her English degree from Ohio University and more importantly met the love of her life on campus. On June 18, 1955, Donna married Paul T. "Coach Bear" Bremigan Sr. right on the OU Campus.

For 42 years, Donna taught English in four school districts. She started her career in Olentangy Schools then moved to Delaware, Mount Gilead, and finished in Marion. Even after retiring from full time teaching, Donna enjoyed coming in to substitute teach for Mount Gilead and Highland. Her legacy could easily be defined as an educator with the lessons she passed on to numerous students during her 42 years of service.

A devoted wife, Donna was a major supporter of her husband throughout his 36 years of coaching football, basketball, and track.

Having a heart for animals, Donna was a past board member of the Morrow County Humane Society. She often volunteered and was a major advocate for adoption. Donna loved her dogs and even more so time spent with her grandsons. She will be dearly missed.

Donna is survived by her son, Paul T. (Joyce) Bremigan Jr. of Russia, OH; grandsons: Ryan and Corey Bremigan; nieces: Kim, Brenda, Karen, Susan, and Kathy; nephews: John, Richard Jr., and Bobby.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents: James and Sarah; brother, Richard Ball; and nephew, John Vance.

Her family will greet friends from 5 to 8 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to celebrate her life will be held there on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Dennis Schultz. Family will receive friends again one hour prior. Burial will follow at Rivercliff Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Paul and Donna Bremigan Memorial Scholarship Fund and/or Morrow County Humane Society.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Donna's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.