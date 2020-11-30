1/
Donna (McKay/Keil) Lynch
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A long time Marion County resident, Donna (McKay/Keil) Lynch, passed away November 13th, 2020. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was born to the late Methyl and Rex McKay of Knox County, Ohio.

She graduated from Chesterville H.S. in 1950. After marrying and moving to Marion County, she became active at St. John Lutheran Church Windfall and later Emanuel Lutheran of Marion. Donna was very active in the community of Cardington during the 60's serving as president of the PTA, canvassing the school district to raise support for the bond issue to build the new high school. She was also instrumental in getting the community swimming pool built. In the early 70's she enjoyed driving a school bus for the River Valley school district.

The past twelve years she has resided in Charlottesville, VA, to be near her son who lives and works there.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guy Lynch, and brother Gary McKay. She leaves behind a sister, Joyce Hardin of Marysville, OH; a daughter, Christie (Keil) Breckner of Cardington; a son, Randy Keil of Louisa, VA, seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating. Burial immediately following at Green Camp Cemetery. On-line condolences can be made to the family at www.BoydBornFuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Boyd Born Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Burial
Green Camp Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved