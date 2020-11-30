A long time Marion County resident, Donna (McKay/Keil) Lynch, passed away November 13th, 2020. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was born to the late Methyl and Rex McKay of Knox County, Ohio.

She graduated from Chesterville H.S. in 1950. After marrying and moving to Marion County, she became active at St. John Lutheran Church Windfall and later Emanuel Lutheran of Marion. Donna was very active in the community of Cardington during the 60's serving as president of the PTA, canvassing the school district to raise support for the bond issue to build the new high school. She was also instrumental in getting the community swimming pool built. In the early 70's she enjoyed driving a school bus for the River Valley school district.

The past twelve years she has resided in Charlottesville, VA, to be near her son who lives and works there.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guy Lynch, and brother Gary McKay. She leaves behind a sister, Joyce Hardin of Marysville, OH; a daughter, Christie (Keil) Breckner of Cardington; a son, Randy Keil of Louisa, VA, seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating. Burial immediately following at Green Camp Cemetery. On-line condolences can be made to the family at www.BoydBornFuneralhome.com.