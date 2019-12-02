Dorene E. Davis, age 91 of Cardington died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Heartland of Marion. She was born on March 28, 1928 to the late Charles and Beatrice (Thompson) Nulk.

Dorene was a graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School in the Class of 1946. She had worked at North Electric and was a teacher's aide for many years in the Cardington Elementary School.

Dorene had been a long-time member of the Cardington First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, and traveling.

On October 5, 1947 Dorene married Carl Davis Sr. at the First United Methodist Church in Cardington, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2006.

Dorene is survived by 3 sons: Carl (Judy) Davis Jr. of Powder Springs, GA, Ron (Kathy) Davis of Uniontown, and Steve Davis of Columbus; 4 grandchildren: Ben (Amy) Davis, Kelly (Chad) Mefford, Tyler (Shelly) Davis and Ashley (Lawrence) Fairall; 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorene was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Nulk.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Turner officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion Street, Cardington, OH 43315.

Those wishing to share a memory of Dorene or to express a condolence to the Davis family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.