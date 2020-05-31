Doris Pauline Hoffman (Nee Kunze) was born August 28, 1925, in Fredericktown, Ohio, to George and Flossie (Fiddler) Kunze. She was reared on a farm near Chesterville, along with 7 siblings. On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, she passed painlessly and peacefully from her earthly home to continue the journey to her Heavenly Home with Christ Jesus. Doris is survived by children Twyla (Tom) Fleming, Floyd (Arlene) Hoffman, Dwayne (Diana) Hoffman, Dwyte (Janet) Hoffman, Schuyler Hoffman (David Peterson), along with 9 grandchildren and their spouses, 25 great-grandchildren, and her sister Isabel Noble. She was married to John G. Hoffman in 1947, for 59 years before his death in 2006. Together they enjoyed their family of five children, who arrived within their first nine years of marriage. In the mid-1940's, her contribution to the World War 2 effort was assembling machine gun ammunition bags for the military at a factory in Mount Vernon. Following her youngest son's enrollment in school, she was a 25-year employee of the Marion School system as cook/baker in the Harding High School cafeteria, where she was known as "Dory". Doris was active in the Marion First Church of the Nazarene until moving to Columbus, Ohio, with her daughter and son-In-law in 2012. Doris was a devoted and faithful wife and mother: faithful to her family, her marriage, her church family, and most of all faithful to her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She will be remembered as a quiet, loving, hospitable woman, always willing to open their home to friends, family, exchange students, boarders; always with a warm welcome and a home-cooked meal. A funeral and life celebration are scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2020, at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, Ohio. Observing proper precautions, due to Covid-19, friends may stop in from 11:00-1:00, with service beginning at 1:00. If not attending the funeral, you may view the service live-streamed via [\"https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/\"]https://www.facebook.com/GunderHallSFH/. The family offers grateful thanks to Brookdale Hospice Care, who served Doris and the family so well during her last months with us. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to Brookdale Hospice Columbus, at 2550 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 101, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Doris' family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.