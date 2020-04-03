Dorothy (Horodyski) Coursen, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home. She was born April 21, 1941 and raised in Burghill, Ohio where she graduated Vernon High School in 1959 and attended Youngstown Cosmetology School where she graduated and was a Cosmetologist for 35 years.

She was a loving wife, a wonderful mom and proud grandma. Dorothy loved gardening, tending to her butterflies, boating on Lake Eustis and through the Dora Canal and spending time with family.

Dorothy was very proud of her midwestern heritage and it was there where she met the love of her life, Gene Coursen, in Kinsman, Ohio. On May 14, 1964, they eloped in Maryland. Dorothy also proudly opened and operated the Heritage Beauty Salon for many years where she made lifelong friends and donated back to the community and local schools through fundraisers and donations. In 1991, Gene and Dorothy moved to Mt. Gilead, Ohio, where she continued working as a Cosmetologist, became an active volunteer and developed a love for the community and residents.

Gene and Dorothy retired to Leesburg, Florida, in 1998 and made it their home for 22 years where she could enjoy outdoor activities year-round. Dorothy was known to be a fiercely competitive rummy and monopoly player and an accomplished artist. She developed an incredible love of painting and was known in the family for painting beautiful pictures that always had a personal meaning.

Dorothy's love for life, travel, and kind heart was reflected in her role as an incredible mother, devoted spouse, caring grandmother and trusted friend. Her house was open to all. Her warm, inviting hospitality was a treasure to so many over the years.

Her husband and children were indeed her pride and joy. Dorothy's smile, zest for life and caring ways will be deeply missed by family, friends, neighbors and the many other lives she touched.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Gene Coursen, her three daughters Anne D'Souza, Lainie Dennis and Gena Coursen, grandson Andrew D'Souza, brother Ed Horodyski, two sisters Jeanette Yungbluth and Helen Higgins and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Horodyski and her parents.

In consideration of the current circumstances, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date with further details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake County Humane Society, https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services/online_donation_form.aspx, or to the .

Arrangements by Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish in Tavares, Florida.