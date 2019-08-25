Dorothy L. "Dot" Ramsier, age 77, of Mount Gilead, passed away Friday morning, August 23, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following a short illness.

Dot was born on December 16, 1941, in Columbus, OH, to the late Harold C. and Garnet V. (Davis) Dewey. She graduated from Lodi High School with the class of 1959.

On December 21, 1962, Dot married the love of her life, Robert E. "Bob" Ramsier in Lodi, OH.

For many years, Dot worked for St. Ann's Hospital in billing and insurance. She also worked for Francis Smith Insurance and Graham Insurance.

A woman of faith, Dot was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved meeting for lunch with the class of '59 at the Edison Depot. Dot also loved to play solitaire and watch TV, especially Judge Judy.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 57 years, Bob; children: David Ramsier of Mount Gilead and Bruce Ramsier of Mount Gilead; grandchildren: Jesse (Samantha) Ramsier of Mount Vernon and Haiden Ramsier of Mount Gilead; her sister, Virginia Potes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and brother and sister in laws.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Garnet; and a brother, William Dewey.

Per Dot's wishes, a private family burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Dot's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.