Doug Denzer, loving husband and father of three, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital following a brief illness. He was 77 years old, and of Waldo.

On November 12, 1942, Doug was born in Delaware County, the only child of the late Robert and Corrine (Seas) Denzer. He was raised in Waldo, Ohio, and graduated from Waldo High School, valedictorian of the class of 1960.

While shooting the loop in Marion, Doug met the love of his life, Marjory "Marge" Barber. They were married shortly thereafter on June 17, 1962. Together they shared 58 years of marriage, and raised three children: Randy, Pam, and Rod.

After spending a brief time with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Doug joined Fairfield Engineering with a job in the data room. Very ingenuitive, Doug figured out a way to connect computers to the products they were making. His work made him a pioneer in the field of developing computer controls and automation. He further advanced his career when he opened an engineering firm in Tucson, Arizona, that grew to nearly 100 employees, winning many large engineering contracts and industry recognition. Doug eventually sold Denzer and Wilson, Inc. to Teledyne Industries, where he would finish his career as President and head of their Dallas operations. Following his successful consulting career in computer engineering, he chose to return to the family farm in Waldo.

For many years, Doug was an active member of the Marion County community, which he dearly loved. He enjoyed chairing the homecoming committee for his classmates at Waldo High School. He was the lead on the Waldo Zoning Council and most recently chaired the 200-year anniversary of the Marion County, Waldo Township celebration. He was very involved in the Sheriff's department and had served as a volunteer of the Waldo Fire Department.

He was a man of deep faith and was active in his lifelong church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waldo. Doug's interests were vast, and he always went all out in pursuit of those interests. He participated in a Ham Radio club, and was a member of the Waldo Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed singing in the Marionnaires, and for Martha's Kids. To say he was a world traveler would be an understatement, and he and Marge had even lived in Saudi Arabia for three years. He also taught many classes at Ohio State University's Marion campus during his retirement, but more than anything he loved spending time with his wife, Marge, and enjoying all the fun things around the farm.

Doug was a man with a servant's heart, always helping someone in need however he could. He had a huge heart for animals and loved birdwatching. He was very jovial, and always had a story or saying to share. He will be dearly missed by his family and dear friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Marge Denzer; three children: Randy (Jana) Denzer, Pam (partner Christina Jones) Denzer, and Rod (Kris) Denzer; and one grandson, Jack Denzer.

His family will greet friends from 3 – 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 135 W. Main St., Waldo, where everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. While services will be observed privately at the church to ensure the safety of his family, friends are welcome to watch his services through the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel Facebook page, (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/), with the live stream starting at 6 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society (https://support.bestfriends.org/).

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Doug's family