Dudley A. Gilffillan, 76 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Orchard Park in Bucyrus. Dudley was born March 11, 1943 in Greenville, OH to the late Dudley P. and Blanche L. (Cornell) Gilfillan. He was married October 19, 1969 to Donna J. (Haney) Gilfillan who survives.

Dudley is also survived by brother Dr. Kenneth R. Gilfillan of Wilmington, OH; sister Susan West of Westerville; nephew Stephen (Mary Anne) West of Medina, OH; niece Tammy (Galen) Chapman of Mt. Gilead; niece Nicole (Shaun) Walker and family; Krista (Justin) Staton and girls; niece Krista (Dan) Gerhart of Marion and Jill (Duane) Lust of Bucyrus; numerous great nieces and nephews; uncle Charles (Shirley) Cornell of Jefferson, OH; cousins Merrill Gilfillan of Ashville, NC and Mary Linda (Michael) Traphagan of Rochester, NY; as well as many dear friends.

Dudley graduated from Chester Franklin High School in 1961 and worked from 1966 until 1970 in Mt. Gilead for the Dept. of Transportation, State of Ohio and in Bucyrus from 1970 until retiring in 1996. Dudley later worked for Detterman Sales and Service as an associate mechanic. Dudley was a longtime member of the Bucyrus Masonic Lodge #139 and a Worshipful Master in 1990. He enjoyed woodworking, when he carved, wildlife, the changing of the seasons, and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com. Memorials may be made to , 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106 or to the Crawford County Humane Society.