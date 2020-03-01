Dwight M. Kirk, age 73, of Mount Gilead, passed away Thursday morning, February 27, 2020, at Woodside Village Care Center.

On September 18, 1946, Dwight was born in Middletown, Ohio, the only child of the late Dwight Sherman and Ruth Ann (Maun) Kirk. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the Class of 1964. He then furthered his education at Miami University, receiving a Bachelor's in Marketing in 1968.

A Vietnam Veteran, Dwight proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

For many years, Dwight worked for his father and then ran Kirk's Drive-In in Mount Gilead.

Dwight was a big Ohio State fan and really enjoyed working as a "Redcoat" at Ohio State sporting events.

Dwight will be dearly missed by his two children: Mike Kirk of Mount Gilead and Debbie (Paul) Mills of Granville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Clinton Mills.

Dwight's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dwight's name may be made to the or to the Mount Gilead Public Library.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Dwight's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.