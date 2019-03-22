E. Jeanne (Ganson) Holtrey, age 81, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday morning, March 21, 2019. For many months, she was cared for by her loving husband, family and caregivers

She was born on August 23, 1937, in Mansfield, to the late Charles E. and Violet E. (Hartley) Ganson.

On June 22, 1954, Jeanne married the love of her life, Donald E. Holtrey Sr. at the Baptist Church in Mount Gilead. While they were dating, Jeanne often rode her horse, Teddy, to his farm to visit.

A woman dedicated to serving the needs of her family, Jeanne defined what it meant to be a homemaker. She was a fantastic mother to her children. She kept the house spotless, tended her gardens which looked better than any picture in a magazine. She loved to entertain groups of people. Jeanne had a love for the outdoors and spent numerous hours enjoying the beauty of nature. When she wasn't tending to her garden she could be found feeding the birds and playing with her dogs. Jeanne was a hard worker who was also creative, always joking, and had a wonderful laugh to match her humor.

Deeply rooted in her faith, Jeanne accepted Christ at the age of 13. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Galion. She enjoyed decorating the church for the holidays and attending ladies Bible Studies and events.

She will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, Don Sr.; children: Donald Jr. (Carol) Holtrey of Mount Gilead, Edward (Kimberly) Holtrey of Mount Gilead, and Trever (Renee) Holtrey of Dayton; grandchildren: Mack (Sabrina) Holtrey and Laura (Kyle) Laramore; great grandchild, Maleigha Holtrey; a sister, Loretta (Gerald) Holtrey; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Ganson, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Mattie Mae.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Violet, and a brother, Charles Ganson.

Her family will greet friends from 10 to Noon, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to celebrate her life will be held there at Noon, with Pastor Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial will follow at Bryn Zion Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to either Galion Grace Brethren Church or Hospice of Morrow County.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Jeanne's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.