Earl E. "Gene" Martin, age 81 of Cardington, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the comfort of his family at the Signature Healthcare of Galion. He was born on August 7, 1937 in Washington County, PA to the late Robert W. and Mary G. (Archer) Martin.

Gene was a 1955 graduate of Trinity High School in Washington, PA. After high school, Gene went on to work as a Golf Course Superintendent for various courses. The last course he was responsible for was The Lakes Country Club in Westerville.

On March 16, 1957 in Buffalo, PA, Gene married Linda L. Varner and she preceded him in death on December 20, 1999.

Gene was a sports fan, but really enjoyed the Cleveland Indians and college basketball. He would much rather listen to the games on the radio than watch them on TV.

Gene is survived by his son and daughter in law, Shawn (Jennifer) Martin of Mansfield; brother, Robert (Janet) Martin of Caledonia and long-time companion, Barbara Etgen of Ashley; two nephews, Doug (Sharon) Martin of North Ridgeville and Duane (Christina) Martin of North Olmsted.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn "Dutch" Martin.

Friends may call on Sunday May 5th from 3:00 until the time of the service at 4:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. in Cardington with Michael J. Conte officiating. The burial will take place in Glendale Cemetery on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

