Edgel Marion Wilcox, age 86, of Mount Gilead, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Bennington Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born on March 8, 1933, in Wittensville, KY, to the late Jesse D. and Shirlie L. (Dixon) Wilcox. In 1953, Edgel graduated from Oil Springs High School and later that year he would enlist in the United States Army and served his two years, stationed in Washington DC. Upon his return to Kentucky, he would continue his education by obtaining a welding license and a CDL.

On November 26, 1954, Edgel married the love of his life, Freda Mae Powers. They were able to celebrate 65 wonderful years together the day before he passed.

For 40 years, Edgel dedicated his working life to Ashland Oil in the pipeline department. He started in 1956 while in Falcon, KY. After 2 years he transferred to Campbellsville, KY and then in 1961 he moved to Mount Gilead, OH, during the oil boom. During his tenure with Ashland Oil he served as a gauger/dispatcher, pump station supervisor, and finished his career as a pipeline inspector for the Lexington office.

When Edgel and his family first moved to Mount Gilead, they began attending Trinity United Methodist Church. In 1971, they decided to join Mount Gilead Church of Christ where he has been a member since.

A family man, Edgel enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed refereeing as an Ohio Certified High School Basketball Referee and did so for 10 years. With a love for the outdoors, Edgel loved to garden and grow fruit trees. The produce was a way to make extra income and, in many cases, give to those in need. He also loved to go pheasant and quail hunting with his English pointers. Edgel was most proud of the 20-point buck he bagged in Morrow County. Edgel was proud of his family and held them near and dear.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Freda; sons: Mark (Kathleen) Wilcox of Pittsburg, TX and Scott (Teresa) Wilcox of Castle Rock, CO; grandchildren: Joshua (Ashley) Wilcox of Lone Star , TX, Aaron (Lyndsey) Wilcox of Mount Gilead, OH, Jessica (Larry) Sullivan of Houston, TX, Sarah Wilcox of Austin, TX, Jenna (Joshua) Chatham of Temple, TX, Joseph Wilcox of Pittsburg, TX, Jonathan Wilcox of Cookville , TX, Jeremiah Wilcox of Pittsburg, TX, Jared Wilcox of Pittsburg, TX, and Caleb Wilcox of Castle Rock, CO; and great grandchildren: Clayton, Piper, and twins: Theodore and Eleanor. Edgel was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Shirlie as well as his six siblings.

His family will greet friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mount Gilead Church of Christ. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Snavely officiating.

