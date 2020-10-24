Elisabeth "Libby" A. Lorimer, age 73 of Cardington, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Woodside Village Care Center. She was born on March 28, 1947 in Lackey, KY to the late Levi & Jessie M. (Caudill) Oliver.

Libby graduated from Loudonville High School and had went on to work as a library aide for many years. She had been a past Worthly Matron for the OES and a member of the Cardington Village Council.

On June 24, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church in Cardington, Libby married James "Jim" D. Lorimer and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2008.

Libby is survived by 3 children: Stuart (Maria) Lorimer of Lemon Grove, CA, James "Sean" (Michelle) Lorimer and Nicole "Niki" (Darren) Vaught of Cardington; 1 brother, David (Gloria) Oliver of Marion; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Libby was preceded in death by a son, Randy Lorimer and 2 brothers, Darriel Forsen and Brian Oliver.

Friends and family may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Service, 440 Center Street, Cardington, OH. A Graveside Service will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Cardington, OH at 1:00 PM.

Those wishing to share a memory of Libby or to express a condolence to the Lorimer family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.