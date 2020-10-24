1/2
Elisabeth A. "Libby" Lorimer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elisabeth "Libby" A. Lorimer, age 73 of Cardington, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Woodside Village Care Center. She was born on March 28, 1947 in Lackey, KY to the late Levi & Jessie M. (Caudill) Oliver.

Libby graduated from Loudonville High School and had went on to work as a library aide for many years. She had been a past Worthly Matron for the OES and a member of the Cardington Village Council.

On June 24, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church in Cardington, Libby married James "Jim" D. Lorimer and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2008.

Libby is survived by 3 children: Stuart (Maria) Lorimer of Lemon Grove, CA, James "Sean" (Michelle) Lorimer and Nicole "Niki" (Darren) Vaught of Cardington; 1 brother, David (Gloria) Oliver of Marion; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Libby was preceded in death by a son, Randy Lorimer and 2 brothers, Darriel Forsen and Brian Oliver.

Friends and family may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Service, 440 Center Street, Cardington, OH. A Graveside Service will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Cardington, OH at 1:00 PM.

Those wishing to share a memory of Libby or to express a condolence to the Lorimer family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved