Elizabeth "Betty" M. Troyer, age 90, passed away in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Monday, August 3, 2020. Elizabeth was born on September 27, 1929, on the family farm in Chesterville to the late Enoch and Goldia (Taylor) Levering.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Troyer, as well as brothers E.P. "Tex" Levering, Bruce Levering, Charles Levering, and sister-in-law Jean Levering. In addition, she was preceded in death by nephews Chuck Levering, Bob Levering and Chris Levering and great-niece Kathryn Ann Levering.

Elizabeth is survived by a sister Alice Levering and sister-in-law Joan Levering. Elizabeth "Aunt Betty" is survived by nieces and nephews Dennis Levering, Rob Levering, Cindi Levering, Bill Levering, Jeff Levering, Jim Levering, Vicki McKelvey, Tom Levering, Sherree Levering, Ken Levering and Nick Levering. Elizabeth is survived by her dear friend, Gina Woodyard, who was much like a daughter.

Elizabeth loved to travel with friends visiting 48 states and 6 countries and enjoyed reporting back to everyone of her adventures. Elizabeth graduated from Chesterville High School in 1947 and later received her college degree in education from Ashland University. Elizabeth was a teacher for nearly 40 years retiring from Newark City Schools. Her dedication and talent as a school teacher was shown in the fact that she was often requested by families for their children.

After retirement, Elizabeth joined the Retired Teachers Association of Licking County. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Community Wesleyan Church in Newark and was involved in its activities and serving on committees. Elizabeth was also very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and loved the Emmaus Walk.

The family appreciates the excellent care given to Aunt Betty from the Country Court Nursing Center Staff.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Community Wesleyan Church at 161 Myrtle Avenue, Newark and where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with social distancing practices. Pastor Craig Burdick will lead the service. Burial will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Maple Grove Cemetery on St. Rt. 95 in Chesterville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Avenue, Newark, Ohio 43055.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Services will be live-streamed at www.cwcnewark.org and via Community Wesleyan Church Facebook Page.